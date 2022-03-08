Attorney Trevor M. Gordon Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum ￼

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum “The Top Trial Lawyers In America”

Boca Raton, FL – The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is pleased to announce that Attorney Trevor M. Gordon of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida has been certified as a member. The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million dollar verdicts, awards and .. settlements. The organization was founded in 1993 and there are approximately 7800 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy, and provides members with a national network of experienced for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of one million dollars or more. Please see our website at www.Million DollarAdvocates.com for further details concerning membership qualifications.

Million Dollar Advocates Forum, LLC – www.Million DollarAdvocates.com

Mr. Gordon is a graduate of Quinnipiac University School of Law with a Juris Doctor Degree and handles personal injury, automobile negligence, wrongful death, negligent security, product liability and mass tort cases.