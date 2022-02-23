The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to Host THE FUTURE BEGAN HERE 🡪 THE FUTURE IS HERE

Angelo Bianco Photo provided by CP Group

A Rap Session with CP Group’s Angelo Bianco

On Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Thursday, April 7, at 6 pm

Boca Raton, FL – The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has scheduled this year’s first Rap Session at historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

THE FUTURE BEGAN HERE 🡪 THE FUTURE IS HERE

A Conversation with Angelo Bianco,

Managing Partner of CP Group

What began as an outpost for IBM’s Research & Development and the birthplace of the personal computer is today a state-of-the-art, accessible 1.7 million square foot office park known at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). Boca-based owner and operator CP Group acquired the office park in 2018 with the vision of bringing its history into the future and creating an ecosystem where innovation continues to thrive.

As part of SBRHM’s Rap Session series, CP Group Managing Partner Angelo Bianco will share interesting IBM anecdotes (like how Bill Gates negotiated the biggest business deal of our lifetime right here in Boca Raton) and his firm’s current process for transforming BRiC into a vibrant, robust destination for today’s workforce with Google-campus-type amenities such as Boca Raton’s first food hall, STEAM lab, and presentation space. Today, BRiC is home to 18 national and 19 regional office tenants with up to 6,000 employees.​

BRiC is pursuing plans to reimagine the 123-acre office park property into a sought-after high-tech, community-focused planned mobility destination where today’s forward-thinking employers can recruit and grow the “best and brightest” workforce while elevating and benefiting our community as a whole.

Just as Mizner Park was conceived in Boca Raton as a groundbreaking model of its time, plans for BRiC could once again put Boca Raton on the map for other municipalities to study and embrace for their placemaking.

Both pre- and post-Rap Session, attendees can visit The Schmidt Museum’s IBM Gallery, celebrating Boca Raton’s pivotal role as the home of the IBM PC personal computer. This permanent exhibit features prototype IBM computers, including the original PC and PCjr, along with early generation software, marketing tools, historic photographs, and more.

The cost to attend this Rap Session is FREE for BRHS members; and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

About CP Group:

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 53 million square feet, and representing over $7 billion invested. They are currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and rank as 27th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has regional offices in Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit www.CPGcre.com.

About BRiC:

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the largest single facility office building in the state at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by CP Group in 2018 with the vision of building off BRiC’s history and evolving the campus into a premier science and technology hub and community destination. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 18 national headquarters and 19 regional offices including Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, Canon, and Baptist Healthcare.​

About Angelo Bianco:

Angelo Bianco is the Managing Partner of CP Group, a vertically integrated real estate company located in Boca Raton and the largest office landlord in the state of Florida. Before joining CP Group 20 years ago, Bianco worked in New York City as a real estate attorney for Tishman Speyer Properties as a member of the team that redeveloped Rockefeller Center in the 1990’s. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the YY Dance Company, the Golden Bell Foundation, and CPG Cares Inc., a non-profit organization administrated by volunteer employees of CP Group.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.