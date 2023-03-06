Boca Raton Public Library Installs StoryWalk And Little Free  Libraries In Greater Boca Raton Beach And Park District Parks 

Boca Raton, FL – In partnership with the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, the City of Boca Raton Recreation Services, and the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, the Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce a new StoryWalk and three new Little Free Libraries. The new StoryWalk is located in beautiful Patch Reef Park near the popular Pirate’s Cove Playground at 2000 West Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. This is the third StoryWalk in the City of Boca Raton.

All were funded by the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library to help build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy activity. The Friends of the Library is a non-profit volunteer and membership organization dedicated to supporting the Library’s literacy programs and increasing awareness of the Library’s educational and recreational contributions to the local community. The national StoryWalk Project was founded in 2007 by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Also funded by the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, three new Little Free Libraries can be found at these Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District properties: Sugar Sand Park, Patch Reef Park, and the Swim and Racquet Center. The Little Free Library stands are filled with books for all ages donated by the Friends of the Library bookstore. Community members are encouraged to “Take a Book, Leave a Book!” The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has become a global literacy movement for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all. Since the first book-sharing box was built in 2009, more than 250 million books have been shared through registered Little Free Libraries, greatly increasing book access for readers of all ages and backgrounds. For locations and information about Little Free Libraries, visit www.littlefreelibrary.org.

Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District Executive Director Briann Harms says, “I am excited to see these new additions to the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District parks. StoryWalks and Little Free Libraries encourage everyone to enjoy our wonderful parks, an active lifestyle, and the adventure of reading.” For more information about the Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District parks and their amenities, please visit www.mybocaparks.org.