Ted Deutch sponsoring telephone town hall

By: Dale King

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, whose district includes Boca Raton, will be hosting a telephone town hall Thursday evening, Feb. 6, to “update you on my recent work in Congress and to take your questions on recent legislative activity in Washington,” said Deutch in an email to constituents. It’s free and will run from 7 to 8 p.m.

The congressman is very likely interested in hearing your responses to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address scheduled for Tuesday evening.

“If you are a resident of Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, you may receive an automated phone call from our office that will connect you to the town hall,” he said.

To RSVP, fill out the form on Deutch’s website or call his Washington office at 202-225-3001.