Recruitment Ramps Up for “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats” to Raise Funds, Hammers, Roof Trusses, Paint Brushes for Habitat for Humanity SPBC’s WOMEN BUILD 2020

To Accommodate Continued Growth of the Annual Women-Exclusive Initiative

the 2020 Build Will Deliver Two Homes for Two Working Moms and Their Families

Poised to significantly grow the roster of the annual “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats,” registration has opened for Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County’s (HFHSPBC) WOMEN Build 2020. Once again, the nonprofit’s WOMEN Build combines experiential fundraising with “camaraderie-of-a-rare-kind” that brings together mission-driven women to help transform their community the days leading up to Mother’s Day. Celebrating the unstoppable power of women, this year’s women-exclusive fundraiser will create two homes for two hard-working, low income moms and their

families and their generations to come in South Palm Beach County.

Returning as Mother/Daughter WOMEN Build Co-Chairs are Beverly Raphael Altman and Robyn Raphael-Dynan who are women builders every day as the CEO and Vice President of Operations of RCC Associates. Supported by a committee of community-driven women leaders who all serve as WOMEN Build team captains, Altman and Raphael-Dynan are recruiting 250 for this year’s three-day on-site build to be held Thursday, May 7; Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9.

“Because Habitat for Humanity recognizes that women are uniquely positioned to nurture families and build communities, the South Palm Beach County annual build event is purposely timed during the three days leading up to Mother’s Day,” notes HFHSPBC President & CEO Randy Nobles. The HFHSPBC build is part of the Habitat for Humanity National “Women Build” — founded in 1991 — that enlists and encourages women across the country, with or without any construction skills, to fundraise and build homes for families in their local communities.

For WOMEN Builders Mother’s Day Week

Takes on a Whole New Meaning

“There is no other fundraiser like this…gala gowns are replaced with jeans, WOMEN Build t-shirts and pink hard hats and the participants get to see, meet and be a part of what they are fundraising for,” added Co-Chair Raphael-Dynan who is a HFHSPBC Board Member and Vice President of Operations at RCC Associates. “Being able to see and feel the impact of your investment goes well beyond the physical construction to authentic humanitarianism.”

Because no construction experience is required, HFHSPBC’s WOMEN Builders span business, civic, community and philanthropic sectors. The volunteer builders work under the guidance of HFHSPBC construction professionals. Whether they are learning new skills or simply adding a few to their tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that each share.

“Those who have stepped out of their comfort zone at previous WOMEN Builds to help

change the lives of others, have shared that the rare build experience changed their lives forever as well,” said Co-Chair Beverly Raphael Altman, CEO of RCC Associates, a General Contractor who with Raphael-Dynan has built a dedicated event committee. “Robyn and I are honored and propelled to ‘up the game’ this year as WOMEN Build Co-Chairs as we welcome the return of our Women Builders for their third or fourth consecutive year and recruit new women to grow our WOMEN Build sisterhood and fundraising dollars.”

Under Altman and Raphael-Dynan’s leadership, WOMEN Build Committee members are Lindsay Raphael, Marcia Tabatchnick, Judy Temple, Pam Begelman, Bonnie Young, Alisa Cohen, Danielle Rosse and Bonnie Kaye.

Minimum “Give or Get” Required: Funds Help Underwrite Building Materials

In the months leading up to the on-site build days, each registered WOMEN Builder commits to “give or get” a minimum of $1,000 each through their personal fundraising efforts or making the donation to help underwrite construction materials for the two homes they will build. Once an individual meets or surpasses her personal $1,000 fund commitment, she will be eligible to pick from five on-site build sessions.

Registration and Fundraising Is Simple

To participate in the on-site build days, each woman builder must register via the

designated HFHSPBC WOMEN Build campaign website by selecting the WOMEN Build tab

at the top of the home page of www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org. Participants can then create their own fundraising page. If someone is unable to commit to raising or donating as a Builder, they can easily support one of the WOMEN builders or a team featured on the dedicated fund site.

Kick-off Reception Set for Thursday, March 19

This year’s WOMEN Builders get to celebrate their commitments together during a private mix-and-mingle launch reception on Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m. at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club located at 2425 West Maya Palm Drive in Boca Raton. Attendees will meet the Habitat Partner Families and learn more details in countdown to Build Week.

Headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, the HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission.

To learn more about the HFHSPBC 2020 WOMEN Build sponsorships, register as a builder or team captain, contact HFHSPBC Manager, Donor Engagement & Special Projects Marta Knowles at mknowles@habitatsouthpalmbeach.org or 561.819.6070, Ext. 208 or visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.