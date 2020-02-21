PBC Teacher Disciplined for Washing Out Student’s Mouth with Hand Sanitizer

At Polo Park Middle School in Wellington, a science teacher has been officially suspended due to washing out a student’s mouth with hand sanitizer.

We all know the common saying, “you need to have your mouth washed out with soap”, right? Well, according to the Palm Beach County School District, Guyette Duhart, a science teacher, took it one step further.

Duhart was clearly upset over something a student had said and had told him he needs to wash his mouth out with soap.

A student then reported this incident back in October, claiming Duhart had put hand sanitizer in the students mouth. This eventually led to an investigation carried out by the school district when six students reported the same incident to school officials.

According to Sun Sentinel, Duhart has admitted to holding the hand sanitizer but said she did not put it near any students mouth.

However, on Wednesday the school board announced Duhart’s 10-day suspension without pay, leading to her overall resignation from the school.

