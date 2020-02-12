Local Students Learn Benefits of Attending Money Conference

By Destiny Spence

For Shamari Ceasar, attending the World Money Show in Orlando on Thursday meant fun, an opportunity to meet people and a chance to get inspired.

After two days of workshops on mentoring, money management and entrepreneurship, he is better prepared for life.

“I learned a lot about investing and got a lot of new information on how to make sound financial decisions,” said Ceasar, a 10th grader at Atlantic Community High School. “I also learned that dreams do not have an expiration. There’s no end to them. You can always pursue your dreams.”

Ceasar was with a group of local students who attended the 2020 World Money Show held at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate where some of the world’s best money experts taught them about money.

The students from Carver Middle School, Atlantic High School, Village Academy and Summerset Academy, spent much of Friday interacting with more than 100 renowned economists, top performing money managers and successful professional traders.

Neilsonsky Noel said the conference exceeded his expectations.

“At first, I assumed the Money Show was going to be about ways to get and manage money,” said Noel, a ninth-grader at Village Academy. “Instead, I learned very valuable life lessons like, don’t downgrade your dreams, upgrade your determination… and the importance of a mentor.”

The Rev. Dr. Roselle Ceasar, who served as a chaperone, called the conference “an excellent opportunity to prime our young people into thinking and getting into investing.”

“It was a very valuable experience and I do pray the students gleaned enough information to become interested in investing,” Ceasar, post-secondary advisor at Palm Beach State College, said in a text. “A follow up workshop would be a definite plus so that the students may better understand the mechanics of investing as I’m sure they were a little overwhelmed from all they heard at the conference.”

The trip was made possible, in part, by KOP Mentoring Network, the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, Southeast Florida Chapter of Better Investing, Ann McNeill, The City of Riviera Beach Council Member Doug Lawson, Malachi Monroe, The Baby Billionaire and BAC Funding Corporation.