Boca Raton Regional Hospital Pinkball Event This Saturday

11th Annual Pinkball Event Attracts Major League Support

A host of notable professional athletes to face off against local police to raise funds for breast cancer programs

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Regional Hospital will be striking out breast cancer during the 11th Annual Pinkball event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute, through the Hospital’s Go Pink Challenge, to support women in need of a mammogram or breast ultrasound, but lack health insurance.

A special All-Star game will feature local police against the Pinkball team consisting of professional athletes including Jorge posada, Mo Vaughn, Tanyon Sturtze, Johnny Damon, Tino Martinez, Ki-Jana Carter and others.

WHERE: South County Regional Park baseball fields

11200 Park Access Road, Boca Raton, FL 33498

WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 2020

9:00am Kickball and softball tournament begins

Noon Dedication ceremony for 2019 Pinkball breast cancer survivor-Kim Nobles followed by the singing of the national anthem by Francesca Stallone.

1:00pm All-Star game featuring local police against the Pinkball team.