Boca Raton Lifts Ban on Marijuana Dispensaries

Once, Boca Raton had a ban on all marijuana dispensaries. Since the bill passed legalizing smokable medical marijuana, Boca Raton’s legal staff was trying to make it very difficult to access the drug. But, the problem is that patients in Boca Raton needed medical marijuana to be of easier access to them.

Considering that medical marijuana is legal for those who need it, and Florida does not easily give out prescription cards to those wanting marijuana, you would think patients who absolutely needed it would have easier access to the drug.

According to Boca Magazine, the law passed in 2016 about the legalization of medical marijuana states that dispensaries should be allowed to work anywhere a pharmacy can. This law is something that Boca Raton’s legal staff was trying to get around for years. Palm Beach County had practically no dispensaries, even then those dispensaries are in unincorporated areas outside of the county.

At a council meeting on Tuesday night, city officials discussed allowing marijuana dispensaries in Boca Raton. According to WPBF News, officials discussed how big and where the dispensaries will be located; they decided that each dispensary can be a minimum 4,000 feet away from a pharmacy, and the dispensary itself can be a minimum of 2,500 square feet.