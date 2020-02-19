321 Improv Returns to Boca Raton this Friday

Boca Raton Christian School is excited to present 321 Improv, a national touring comedy act that is safe, clean, and family-friendly.

The show will take place on Friday, February 21 at 7 pm at Boca Raton Community Church.

321 Improv will bring tears to your eyes, a pain to your side, and make your face ache from laughter.

Since its inception, 321 Improv has been in high demand for events across the United States and Canada. They’ve performed in more than 40 states and 4 Canadian provinces bringing true joy and laughter to almost a million people.

Enjoy a one of a kind, interactive comedy experience as 321 Improv instantly turns audience suggestions into hilarious scenes. An evening with 321 Improv is unlike anything you’ve been part of before and no two shows will ever be the same.

All proceeds from the show will go towards Boca Raton Christian School student activities.

For more information go to 321improv.com or check out @321improv on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Tickets for the show can be purchased by heading to bocachristian.org/321improv.

