Waste Pro Opens New Facility in West Palm Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Waste Pro has expanded its presence in Southeast Florida into a new location in West Palm Beach. The 60,000+ square-foot facility and its 12,000+ square-foot warehouse is located at 7329 7th Place North near the Florida Turnpike. Overall, the new location sits on nearly five acres of land less than ten miles from Palm Beach International Airport.

The new facility will be home to 166 Waste Pro employees and more than 100 trucks. In addition to the tens of thousands of customers already serviced out of Waste Pro’s previous Palm Beach location, Waste Pro is now servicing for new areas: The Town of Lantana, the Village of Palm Springs, the Town of Ocean Ridge, and the Village of Royal Palm Beach. In total, approximately 95,000 residential customers and 2,500 commercial customers are serviced out of the new facility.

“We’re very excited to be in a new home in such a great part of Palm Beach County,” said Division Manager Christopher Schulle. “This team is among the best in the business, and we’re excited to continue providing excellent service to our existing customers and showing our new customers the Waste Pro way.”

About Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA, Inc. is one of the country’s fastest growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing and disposal companies, operating in ten southeastern states. Waste Pro, with revenues exceeding $700 million, serves more than two million residential and 40,000 commercial customers from over 75 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.