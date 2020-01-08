Prime Time Palm Beach County Now Offers IACET Continuing Education Units

Boca Raton, FL – The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded Prime Time Palm Beach County the prestigious accredited provider designation. Commencing this month, Prime Time will offer out-of-school time practitioners in Palm Beach County IACET Continuing Educations Units (CEUs) through its professional development training offerings. IACET-accredited providers are the only organizations approved to offer IACET CEUs. The accreditation period extends for five years, and includes all programs offered or created during that time. A CEU is designed to provide a standard unit of measurement for continuing education and training and ensures that learning standards are in place.

Palm Beach County out-of-school time practitioners – individuals who work at afterschool and summer programs – can visit https://www.primetimepbc.org/ceus-certificates-and-transcripts/ to see specific requirements and a menu of training topics that offer CEUs.

“We are pleased to recognize Prime Time Palm Beach County as an accredited provider,” stated Peter Finn, president of IACET and the director of Learning and Development for the Society of Women Engineers in Chicago, Illinois. Finn added, “Prime Time joins nearly 500 organizations around the globe that have had their programs vetted by third-party experts in continuing education thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met.”

“Prime Time is proud of our professional development trainings, which reach more than 1,000 out-of-school time practitioners each year, and expose them to critical knowledge and encourage skill-building in the areas of leadership, social and emotional learning, positive youth development and academic content areas. Practitioners are in turn, better equipped to provide the highest quality programs for children and youth in our community,” stated Katherine Gopie, director of Professional Development at Prime Time.

In order to receive the designation of accredited provider, Prime Time completed a rigorous application process, including a review by an IACET site visitor, and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard addressing the design, development, administration and evaluation of its training programs. Prime Time is now authorized to use the IACET name and accredited provider logo on promotional course materials, and is recognized as offering the highest quality continuing education and training programs.

Prime Time Palm Beach County is a nonprofit organization that provides resources and supports for out-of-school time professionals to develop programs that inspire children to be their best and allow them to thrive socially and academically. Prime Time’s integrated model of services is one of the strongest, most comprehensive and well-respected systems for measuring and improving out-of-school time program quality in the nation. To learn more about Prime Time, visit www.primetimepbc.org.

The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET Standard is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.iacet.org or reach out to info@iacet.org / 703-763-0705 ext. 107.

The Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County provides significant funding for Prime Time’s overall operations. Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County, a special district created by Palm Beach County voters, provides leadership, funding, and research on behalf of the county’s children so they grow up healthy, safe and strong. For more information, visit www.cscpbc.org