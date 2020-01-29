Palm Beach ‘Principal of the Year’ Winner

Principals of Royal Palm Beach Community High School, Park Vista Community High School, Lake Park Elementary School, and Pioneer Park Elementary School, were all nominated to be named 2020 Principal of the Year of Palm Beach County.

According to CW34, the winner was principal of Royal Palm Beach Community High School, Dr. Jesús Armas.

Since Armas was named Principal of the Year, he is now able to win the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership.

Armas took Royal Palm Beach Community High School from a D to a B- school rating. CW34 states that the school originally was known as unsafe, and now is known as one of the happiest high schools in the district.

With the amazing job that Armas did by turning around a school culture from bad to good, let us hope the Florida Department of Education gives him the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership.