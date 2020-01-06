Music at St. Paul’s presents The Flute’s Garden of Delights

Sunday, February 9, 2020, 3pm (pre-concert conversation with Anne Timberlake at 2:30pm)

$20 suggested donation / 18 and under FREE

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible

For more information, visit http://www.music. stpaulsdelray.org

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3pm, Music at St. Paul’s continues its 32nd season with “The Flute’s Garden of Delights, a concert featuring recorderist Anne Timberlake with lutenist Adam Cockerham.

Anne Timberlake writes, “In 1649, the Dutch carillon master and recorder player Jacob van Eyck got a raise, ‘provided he would now and then in the evening entertain the people strolling in the churchyard with the sound of his little flute.’ Born blind, van Eyck was a creative improviser and a lover of tunes, weaving shimmering structures from the simplest of melodies, and eventually publishing Der Flutyen Lust-hof, or The Flute’s Garden of Delights, still the largest collection of solo music for recorder.”

With Van Eyck’s garden as a point of departure, recorderist Anne Timberlake and lutenist/theorbist Adam Cockerham explore music for recorder (and some stolen fruit!) from centuries near and far, with music by Van Eyck, Schop, Dowland, and others. Just like van Eyck, they’ll follow thematic threads as they lead us to musical delights from the heart of, and far beyond, the recorder’s golden age.

The 3pm concert will be preceded by a pre-concert conversation with Anne Timberlake. Tickets for the concert are $20 (18 and under are FREE) and are only available at the door on the day of the concert. For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul’s 32nd Season, visit http://music.stpaulsdelray.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible.

About the performers…

Anne Timberlake has appeared across the United States performing repertoire from Bach to twenty-first-century premieres. She holds degrees in recorder performance from Oberlin Conservatory, where she studied with Alison Melville, and Indiana University, where she studied with Eva Legene and won the 2007 Early Music Institute Concerto Competition. Critics have described her playing as “dazzling” (Chicago Classical Review) and “preternaturally persuasive” (The Ann Arbor Observer). Anne has received awards from the American Recorder Society and the National Foundation for the Advancement of the Arts, and was awarded a Fulbright Grant. With Musik Ekklesia, Anne has recorded for the Sono Luminus label. Anne is a founding member of the ensemble Wayward Sisters, specializing in music of the early baroque. In 2011, Wayward Sisters won Early Music America’s Naxos Recording Competition, releasing their debut CD on the Naxos label in 2014.

Anne enjoys teaching as well as playing. In addition to maintaining private and online studios, Anne has coached through Indiana University’s Pre-College Recorder Program, the Amherst Early Music Festival, the San Francisco Early Music Society, Mideast Early Music Workshop, the Virginia Baroque Performance Institute, Mountain Collegium, and for numerous ARS chapters. Find Anne at www.annetimberlake.com.

Early music artist Adam Cockerham specializes in theorbo, lute, and baroque guitar. He has performed with ensembles such as Trinity Baroque Orchestra, NOVUS NY, TENET, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, New York Baroque Incorporated, El Mundo, and J415. He has been involved in modern world premiere performances of 17th-century operas with companies such as Innsbrucker Festwochen der Alten Musik (Le nozze in sogno), Ars Minerva (La Cleopatra, Le Amazzoni nelle isole fortunate), and world premiere performances of new operas with companies like the Prototype Festival (Pulitzer Prize-winning Angel’s Bone) and Opera Saratoga (A Long Walk).

Cockerham is currently a doctoral candidate at The Juilliard School after completing his Master of Music degree in Historical Plucked Strings. He also holds Master and Bachelor of Music degrees in Classical Guitar Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Partnering with acclaimed mezzo-soprano Danielle Sampson, he founded voice and guitar/lute duo Jarring Sounds.

MUSIC AT ST. PAUL’S 2019-2020 SEASON

Upcoming Concerts

+ Sunday concerts are at 3pm, preceded by a 2:30 pre-concert lecture. $20 at the door, 18/under FREE.

DSQinTheRound concerts have limited, reserved seating. $50/$40. For tickets: music.stpaulsdelray.org.

Liturgical event are FREE and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken.

+ Sunday, January 5, 2020, 10am: CHRISTMAS LESSONS & CAROLS

The Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s

+ Sunday, January 19, 2020, 2:30pm: THE GALLANT QUARTET & THE INTERNATIONAL QUARTET

Lynn University Conservatory Chamber Music Competition Finalists

+ Friday, January 24, 2020, 7:30pm: ANYTHING YOU CAN DO WE CAN DO BETTER!

DSQinTheRound: Delray String Quartet

+ Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2:30pm: THE FLUTE’S GARDEN OF DELIGHTS

Anne Timberlake, recorder; Adam Cockerham, lute

+ Sunday, February 23, 2020, 5pm: CHORAL EVENSONG

The Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s; The Jubilate Youth Choir of St. Paul’s

+ Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:30pm: A TRIO OF QUARTET GIANTS

DSQinTheRound: Delray String Quartet

+ Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2:30pm: ANITA SMITH AND THE PRIME TIME MUSIC ORCHESTRA

The Great American Songbook

+ Sunday, March 29, 2020, 2:30pm: DELRAY STRING QUARTET GOES TO VIENNA

Music of Haydn, Wolf, Brahms

+ Sunday, May 3, 2020, 2:30pm: POETRY AND PROSE

The Girl Choir of South Florida

+ Sunday, May 31, 2020, 2:30pm: 16 STRINGS & 88 KEYS

Delray String Quartet with pianist Marina Radiushina

+ Sunday, June 14, 2020, 2:30pm: PIANIST ROBERTA RUST IN RECITAL

Music of Debussy, Chopin, Liszt, and more