Music at St. Paul’s presents Choral Evensong for the Last Sunday after Epiphany

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, February 23 at 5pm, Music at St. Paul’s will present a service of Choral Evensong for the Last Sunday after Epiphany. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s and the Jubilate Youth Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. Paul Cienniwa with guest organist Dr. Kirsten Hellman, repertoire will include Magnificat and Nunc dimittis by Russell Schulz-Widmar; Preces and Responses by Richard Shephard; My Jesus is My Lasting Joy by Dietrick Buxtehude; and The Lord Bless You and Keep You by Peter C. Lutkin.

Choral Evensong is open to the public, and St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible. A freewill offering is encouraged to support the programming. For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul’s 32nd Season, visit http://music.stpaulsdelray.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible.

MUSIC AT ST. PAUL’S 2019-2020 SEASON

upcoming events

+ Sunday concerts are at 3pm, preceded by a 2:30 pre-concert lecture. $20 at the door, 18/under FREE.

DSQinTheRound concerts have limited, reserved seating. $50/$40. For tickets: music.stpaulsdelray.org.

Liturgical event are FREE and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken.

+ Sunday, January 5, 2020, 10am: CHRISTMAS LESSONS & CAROLS

The Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s

+ Sunday, January 19, 2020, 2:30pm: THE GALLANT QUARTET & THE INTERNATIONAL QUARTET

Lynn University Conservatory Chamber Music Competition Finalists

+ Friday, January 24, 2020, 7:30pm: ANYTHING YOU CAN DO WE CAN DO BETTER!

DSQinTheRound: Delray String Quartet

+ Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2:30pm: THE FLUTE’S GARDEN OF DELIGHTS

Anne Timberlake, recorder; Adam Cockerham, lute

+ Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:30pm: A TRIO OF QUARTET GIANTS

DSQinTheRound: Delray String Quartet

+ Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2:30pm: ANITA SMITH AND THE PRIME TIME MUSIC ORCHESTRA

The Great American Songbook

+ Sunday, March 29, 2020, 2:30pm: DELRAY STRING QUARTET GOES TO VIENNA

Music of Haydn, Wolf, Brahms

+ Sunday, May 3, 2020, 2:30pm: POETRY AND PROSE

The Girl Choir of South Florida

+ Sunday, May 31, 2020, 2:30pm: 16 STRINGS & 88 KEYS

Delray String Quartet with pianist Marina Radiushina

+ Sunday, June 14, 2020, 2:30pm: PIANIST ROBERTA RUST IN RECITAL

Music of Debussy, Chopin, Liszt, and more