Rex Gryphon Restaurant Group Revolutionizes VR Experience for General Public

On December 13 Debuts the Only VR Entertainment Venue in the World Offering XTAL:

World’s First VR Headset with AutoEye and Embedded Leap Motion, 5k Resolution

Venturing generations way beyond the tech available at arcade-level venue experiences, the Rex Gryphon VRex Lounge advances this hospitality genre by featuring never before 5k virtual reality encounters available to the public. On Monday, December 13 South Florida-based Rex Baron’s Survivors Kitchen will debut its latest-generation VRex Lounge, the only VR venue in the world offering the XTAL, the world’s first VR headset with AutoEye and embedded Leap Motion with 5k resolution. Exclusively outfitted for Rex Gryphon by VRgineers based in Prague, the VRex Lounge brings to the U.S. the company’s highest level patented technology VRgineers develops solely to deliver the highest level simulations for corporate, medical, pilot and aviation training.

VRex Lounger Guests Can Choose from Infinite “Thrill and Chill” Seeking

“Bucket List” Escapes

When guests want to step out of their world and their day-to-day routine to replenish or invigorate, they can step into the VREX Lounge (with full-service bar) for their choice of Oculus, Valve Index and XTAL experiences. The ‘Lamborghini-level’ 2,500-square-foot VRex Lounge features 32 virtual reality stations that engage guests in an unlimited range of “bucket list” experiences right from their station seats. At its VR Bar, simulation stations and the intimate VR Chamber located behind glass waterfalls, guests can take a walk in space, venture on a safari, leap from a plane, dive the oceans, walk with dinosaurs, swim with the turtles in the Galapagos, pilot a plane, hit the track in a high-performance race car, tour cities and countries, etc.

From Personal Escapes to Education, Training, Team Building…

the Opportunities are Unlimited.

Featuring the most advanced VR 5k technology, the life-like level of details make the VRex Lounge an ideal destination for corporate training and team building events. A variety of businesses, healthcare professionals and facility teams, universities, product developers and manufacturers can benefit from hosting interactive seminars and education sessions using their own provided video content. Among them:

Architects, space planners, designers, construction companies can walk through a building that has yet to be constructed to view and evaluate the design and decide about materials, colors, and furniture down to the smallest detail.

Product designers and their teams can view a prototype from different angles, in various environments, and under different lighting, so you can shape your design in real-time.

Surgeons and their teams can plan and train for surgery in VR with a life-like level of detail.

Aviation and nautical companies and schools can benefit from true-to-life image, wide field-of-view and integrated hand-tracking are the best companions for the most realistic simulations in pilot and ship training.

Businesses and universities can train teams to operate new equipment with no risk; the level of detail is completely realistic.

Why so revolutionary? How is it Different Than Tech at Other VR Venues?

Technically speaking…users will find:

· The XTAL has a best-in-class crystal clear image, with the uncompromising 5K resolution 5120 x 1440 (2560 x 1440 per eye) and true colors. With its OLED displays and exceptionally clear patented non-Fresnel VR lenses, VRex Lounge guests will see the finest detail.

· Offering a deep immersion experience (forgetting there is another reality), it is fitted with 180°diagonal field of vision (FOV) with spatial 3D sound from a built-in sound card.

· It’s comfortable. Headsets are designed to work with glasses, are 12% lighter, more compact and feature an artificial leather face cushion and an easy-to-adjust head strap.

· Its AutoEye feature, the world’s first automatic IPD system, helps detect user eyes and automatically adjusts the lenses for optimal image quality and VR experience. This feature makes it hassle-free if you need to switch users often.

· The headset’s new Leap Motion hand-tracking sensor allows users to interact with VR scene naturally with their own hands.

· Its built-in microphone and voice recognition software bring voice commands into VR scene or app. No need to browse through clumsy menus.

· It’s enterprise-ready. Secure, durable and ready to be deployed at the VRex Lounge. Works seamlessly with a growing number of professional software tools and easily integrates with proprietary systems.

It’s All Part of the REX (Restaurant, Entertainment, Xperience) Brand Destination



Ready to excite, astound and surprise residents and visitors, the “nothing like it” interactive, multi-sensory experiential destination meeting place, dining haven, watering hole and hi-tech virtual reality escape lounge is the second in Rex Gryphon’s network of casual, upscale “vigilante posts” set for national expansion. The Rex Baron post, where ‘urbanites’ are encouraged to create and share their own experiences, is perfect for lunch, dinner and late-night dining as well as private celebrations, corporate events, and team building. Survivor Sundays will feature a variety of programming, including live entertainment, car and motorcycle club meet-ups, fashion shows, art shows, nonprofit fundraisers and more.

Located in the Nordstrom wing at Town Center at Boca Raton (6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton, Fla.) and offering inside and outside terrace dining and bar services, Rex Baron is open seven days a week, on Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations are not required but can be made via www.TheRexBaron.com, Open Table or by calling (561) 447-6993. For large private groups and corporate events and team-building email at info@therexbaron.com or call (561) 447-6993.