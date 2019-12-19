The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Palm Beach -Treasure Coast Chapter Raises over $900,000 During Local Light The Night Walks

-Thousands Take Steps Together to Bring Light to the Darkness of Cancer-

Boca Raton, FL – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Palm Beach – Treasure Coast Chapter held its ® Walk this past November.

The event, a fundraising campaign benefiting LLS and their funding of research to find blood cancer cures, brings together friends, family and co-workers for a common goal – to beat cancer. Culminating in inspirational and memorable evening walk, hundreds of participants joined together carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer – white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

“At Light The Night, it is our aim to bring light to the darkness of cancer through research and cures. We are taking steps to end cancer,” said Pam Payne, LLS Executive Director. “The light and warmth we generate delivers hope in time of despair, community in place of loneliness and life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families LLS’s Light The Night fund treatments that are saving the lives of patients.”

LLS is at the forefront of the fight to cure cancer, and leaders in advancing breakthroughs in immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine. The impact of LLS supported research goes beyond blood cancers. The discoveries made in blood cancer research have led to breakthrough treatments for many cancers and other serious diseases.

LLS was founded by a family for families, beginning 70 years ago at a time when a diagnosis of leukemia was nearly 100% fatal. Now, with the development of new treatments for childhood leukemia, to today’s advances in precision medicine and immunotherapy, LLS has had a colossal impact on advancing cancer cures, and changing the way cancer is treated and the care for patients.

Through its efforts it has invested nearly $1.3 billion in cutting-edge research to advance therapies. Thanks to research, survival rates for patients with many blood cancers have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled since the early 1960s. Yet, despite these advances, about one third of patients with blood cancer still do not survive even five years after their diagnosis.

This year’s walk was held on November 22 at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and with together with the Boca Walk, raised over $900,000. Over 1,000 participants gathered to enjoy music, games, food and fun. The highlight of the evening was the inspirational stories shared by survivors as they gathered in the Circle of Survivorship with their illuminated white lanterns held high as two beams of light pierced the night sky. They were surrounded by red lantern holders signifying their support of cancer patients and gold lanterns in memory of those we’ve lost to cancer. It was a truly moving experience for all who attended and it couldn’t have been possible without the support or amazing sponsors and volunteers.

Although the walks have already taken place, fundraising will continue through the end of January 2020. Please visit www.lightthenight.org/pb to donate.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

