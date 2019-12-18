Florida Divided in the Vote For Impeachment

Today, December 18, is a historic day for America, the vote to impeach the President, and Florida is split right down the middle. While most of America could say the same, Politico states that Florida will most likely have 14 nays and 13 yeas towards impeachment, almost 50/50.

According to Politico, 50 percent of Floridians oppose his impeachment and do not approve of President Trump. Meanwhile, 47 percent do not oppose his impeachment and completely support President Trump.

Since Florida is known to be a swing state in politics, this split down the middle is not surprising. With Democrats remaining in Florida’s congressional delegation, both Representatives Charlie Crist and Stephanie Murphy announced that they would vote alongside their fellow Democrats in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

No matter what happens, today will be a day written in history books.