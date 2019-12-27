Craft Beer and Wine Bar Now Open at Town Center at Boca Raton

Prosperity Town Center partners with local art celebrity, Salvatore Principe, to deliver Town Center guests a unique and enhanced experience by pairing locally brewed artisan ales with local artistry

Boca Raton, FL – Shopping isn’t the only thing to do when you visit Town Center at Boca Raton. Although it is known as one of South Florida’s top luxury shopping destinations, Town Center is quickly becoming known for its culinary and creative offerings as well. One of the newest experiences to set up shop is craft beer and wine bar, Prosperity Town Center, serving up six to eight draft beer selections exclusively from Prosperity Brewers in Boca Raton, as well as cider and kombucha, and a full list of domestic and imported wines available by the glass or bottle.

The free standing bar is located inside the mall, under the atrium, near stores such as The Container Store, GameStop and Footlocker. Prosperity Town Center has teamed up with local artist, Salvatore Principe and his latest venture The Gallery Lounge, to bring something very different to Boca Raton’s epicenter. The two businesses hope to deliver an enriched experience to their guests, providing an interactive approach to supporting local craft, beer, wine and art. The Gallery Lounge is the latest in Principe’s collection of galleries in Boca Raton and Delray Beach throughout the past 25 years, expected to open next week.

With foot traffic at all hours of the day, ample parking, and people coming from all over the world to shop, Town Center at Boca Raton is the perfect location for this unique concept, which brings together the innovative minds of local brewers and artists together in one space, allowing shoppers to unwind after a long day of shopping with a drink and an inside look at local artwork at The Gallery Lounge.

The bar at Prosperity Town Center is approximately 2,000 square-feet, with 35 seats but enough space to hold well over 100 people comfortably. Together, Prosperity Town Center and the Gallery Lounge can fit about 300 people in their shared space.

Prosperity Town Center’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The bar and gallery are both available for private events that can extend after hours when booked.

Prosperity Town Center can be best accessed through the mall’s main entrance. Town Center at Boca Raton is located at 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For all updates, follow @prosperity_tc on Instagram.