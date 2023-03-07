The Unstoppable Duo: Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers’ Offseason Rumors

Packers RB Aaron Jones has expressed his hope that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will stay with the team, despite rumors of a potential departure in the offseason.

Jones, who recently signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Packers, has formed a strong bond with Rodgers both on and off the field. The two have been instrumental in the team’s success over the past few seasons, and Jones believes that Rodgers is a crucial part of the Packers’ future.

In an interview with ESPN, Jones said, “I hope he’s not going nowhere. I hope he’s with us. He’s a great player, a great leader, and a great person to be around. He’s helped me out a lot, and I just love playing with him.”

Jones’ comments echo those of many Packers fans who are anxious about the possibility of Rodgers leaving the team. The quarterback has been the face of the franchise for over a decade, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011 and earning three MVP awards along the way.

However, recent reports have suggested that Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers’ management and may be considering a trade or retirement. The situation has left many fans and players uncertain about the team’s future.

Despite the uncertainty, Jones remains optimistic that the Packers will be able to keep Rodgers on board. “I think we have a great organization, great people around us,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to figure it out and get him back with us.”

While the future of the Packers remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Aaron Jones hopes to continue playing alongside Aaron Rodgers for years to come.