The Boca Raton Garden Club will host a “Trash to Treasures” Rummage and Plant sale on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 from 8:30 AM to 2 PM at the Boca Raton Garden Club’s clubhouse and gardens, 4281 NW Third Ave in Boca. This yearly event which is free and open to the public offers “Gently Used” clothing, housewares, collectibles, crafts, and a huge selection of plants.

“Trash to Treasures” Chairwoman, Denise Ceparano, stated “This year we have an especially beautiful collection of vintage costume jewelry as well as the Garden Club’s unique collectible Christmas ornaments from this year and past years.” Denise added, “We invite everyone to shop and stroll through our beautiful gardens!”

For more information, visit www.bocaratongardenclub.org or call 561-395-9376.