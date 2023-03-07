Minto Welcomes Christ Fellowship Church to Westlake

New campus officially opened to worshippers Sunday, March 5th

City of Westlake, FL – Minto Communities USA, the master developer and primary home builder of Westlake, welcomes the first house of worship to the city since it was incorporated in 2016. After months of planning, fundraising, and some pandemic-related construction delays, Christ Fellowship Church held its grand opening on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Visitors were treated to live worship music, teaching, a bounce house and family games.

In 2019, Christ Fellowship bought 13 acres from Minto off of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road at 16561 Waters Edge Drive to build a 38,000-square-foot worship center that features an 800-seat sanctuary. The church is approved for an additional 25,000 square feet of space to accommodate future growth.

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, the church has one of the largest congregations in the region with multiple locations throughout Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. Church leaders saw the potential to reach even more people with a move to the fast-growing city of Westlake.

Senior Pastor, Todd Mullins, told members in a website video: “A couple of years ago, when the initial plans for Westlake were being finalized, we knew we needed and wanted to be part of this community.”

Christ Fellowship Westlake is led by Pastors Jonathan and Natalie Ferguson. The church, known for its contemporary music and worship style, offers numerous ministries related to students and young adults, kids, marriage, special missions and special needs.

“We are so glad to have Christ Fellowship Church now open in the City of Westlake,” said John Carter, Sr. Vice President of Minto Communities. “I know they have big plans to become an active member of the community and serve people throughout the entire region of Central Palm Beach County.”

Westlake is approved for 4,500 homes and more than 2-million square feet of commercial space. In 2022, the city was issued more single-family home building permits than any other municipality in Palm Beach County. Currently, Minto has a variety of single-family homes, estate homes and townhomes for sale starting in the $400s. New neighborhoods are expected to open for sales later in the year.

Minto is wrapping up construction on phase two of the Westlake Adventure Park, a sprawling $22 million amenities center. New additions expected to open over the next month include basketball courts, an adult lap pool, and a multi-purpose building with an adjoining event lawn. A resort-style lagoon pool with tower slide, covered concert pavilion, picnic area, a BMX pump park, playground and dog park are some of the amenities already open to residents for use.

On the commercial side, crews are finishing up construction of a new Publix grocery store and retail plaza, and a separate developer recently broke ground on a new retail complex that will bring a Starbucks, KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger, Verizon Wireless, Orange Theory, a dental practice and dry cleaners to the area. Two new 7-Eleven stores are open for residents to get gas, quick items or a hot meal.

The Westlake Sales Center is located at 16610 Town Center Parkway North in the City of Westlake, on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Southern Blvd. and Northlake Blvd. For more information on the community, call 888-299-3628 or visit www.WestlakeFL.com.

About Minto Communities USA:

Minto Communities USA, based in Florida since 1978, has represented integrity, financial strength and enduring value for over 45 years. Minto builds exceptional new homes and communities to meet every lifestyle, with more than 32,000 new homes built in 48 communities. Minto is dedicated to continuous improvement in design, quality and customer experience. These are just some of the elements that set Minto apart as an exceptional homebuilder and community developer and have earned the company national recognition that includes consistently high rankings from Eliant Customer Service Surveys. Minto has been recognized with multiple national awards from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for community and home design, including Best Single-Family Community Over 100 Homes and Best Sales Center for Westlake in the City of Westlake; Best Mixed-Use Community and Best Clubhouse for The Isles of Collier Preserve in Naples, Florida; Best Clubhouse for the Harbour Isle Beach Club in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida. Minto has also earned multiple Aurora Awards from the Southeast Building Conference for Westlake, including the 2018 Silver Award for Best Single-Family Residential Community.

Minto is also recognized throughout the homebuilding industry as an expert in developing active-adult communities. The NAHB named Minto as 2019’s 55+ Builder of the Year. Minto’s Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach was awarded 55+ Community of the Year for 2019, and Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head was awarded 55+ Community of the Year for 2020.