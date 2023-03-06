Mccray’s Backyard BBQ & Seafood Join Forces to Send SOS Band to London

Band Members at the South Florida Fair Grounds before preforming at fashion show

Purchase a raffle ticket at McCray’s & get a family meal for free

West Palm Beach, FL – It’s crunch time for the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band. World Famous McCray’s Backyard Bar-B-Q and Seafood is stepping up to help get the SOS Warriors to London.

The SOS Warriors are the only community marching in the United States invited to participate in London Band Week in June.

“If you purchase a $100 raffle ticket, we will give you a free family meal. The meal includes a slab of ribs, a whole chicken, and four large sides,” said Derrick McCray.

But that’s not all; each raffle ticket gives the purchaser a chance to win a 2023 BMW 330i, a 2023 Hyundai Venue, a VIP Day on a yacht, free Golf at the Wellington Golf Club, or an 85-inch 4K TV. But the biggest prize is you get to help send the band on a trip of a lifetime to London. The raffle drawing will take place on April 8. You don’t have to be present to win.

The deal is good Wednesdays at McCray’s 1521 45th Street in Mangonia Park; and Fridays at the new location at Handlebars in Tequesta 19590 US 1 North.

About McCray’s Backyard Bar-B-Q: Barbecue is an 88-year family tradition in the McCray family. During segregation, it started as Harvey’s Barbecue in West Palm Beach 7th and Tamarind. Herman C. McCray Jr. worked at his Uncle Harvey’s place as a young boy and a teenager. But after Harvey’s was sold, Big Herman started selling his barbecue, and from there, the rest – as they say, is history! For more information, visit mccraysbbq.com.

About Sounds of Success: Sounds of Success Music Corporation’s mission is to create a musical community rich with cultural, social, and intellectual diversity while preparing each student with a solid foundation in music and comprehensive education in the liberal arts. soswarriors.com.