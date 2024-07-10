Operation Southern Slowdown – July 15, 2024 through July 20, 2024

PBSO Joins Law Enforcement Agencies in OPERATION SOUTHERN SLOW DOWN

Boca Raton, FL – PBSO is joining state and local law enforcement agencies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee for a week-long high visibility enforcement and awareness campaign, to reduce fatalities and serious injuries by getting motorists to obey speed limits on roadways from local to interstate highways. This initiative is called “Operation Southern Slow Down” and will run from July 15, 2024, through July 20, 2024.

READ MORE AFTER A FREE SUBSCRIPTION