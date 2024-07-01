Musical Kids Star In King Cole’s Name

By Marci Shatzman

Proud dad Gregory Ransom calls his violinist daughter “his ticket to Carnegie Hall,” and he’s probably right.

A sixth-grader at Bak Middle School of the Arts, Gabrielle, 11, was one of 97 young musicians at Lynn University Conservatory of Music’s two-week summer camp, courtesy of a nonprofit started by twin daughters to keep their own iconic dad’s musical legacy alive.

Nat King Cole Generation Hope has put instruments, instruction and mentorship in the hands of children since 2008 and expanded their reach to 27 schools in Broward and Palm Beach County. That accounted for the large turnout of friends and family at the 14th annual Summer Strings community concert at the Wold Performing Arts Center on Lynn’s campus in Boca Raton.

The kids had never met each other or seen, let alone practiced 16 selections played by the concert’s five orchestras, not counting a sixth with only mentors and directors. “They worked so hard. They’re amazing,” announced Generation Hope’s executive director Shanna St. John.

Gabrielle Ransome was in two of the orchestras, playing Mozart and later “Momentous,” with a traditional finale of King Cole’s famous “Unforgettable.” Which it was. Even the Cole twins, Casey-Cole Ray and Timolin Cole-Augustus took videos from their seats in the audience. In their welcome remarks, they called the talented students their “pride and joy.” And proud moms, including Laura Ransom, had their cell phones out as well, recording their kids playing in a chamber and symphony orchestras to applause and standing Os.