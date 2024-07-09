Boca Raton Airport to Construct New Public Observation Area 

BRAA-Observation Area

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Airport Authority (BRAA) held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 9 at 11:30 A.M. to mark the start of the construction of the new Observation Area. The Observation Area will provide the public with the opportunity to experience aircraft up close and photograph planes without hindrance.

The ceremony is open to the public and will take place at the airport located at 903 NW 35th Street, Boca Raton Florida, 33431.

See pictures bellow.