Been There, Done That…on facially hairy men

Men were expected to be clean shaven back in the day. Corporate images dictated employees were expected to be facially hairless, a white-collar, blue-collar issue that nobody questioned.

Now the hairier the better for guys, and who could blame them? Released from the daily drill and expense of shaving over the pandemic, they’re keeping the hirsute look going. Even the military lightened up on the issue a few years ago.

Trendy? You bet. If you Google George Clooney, all six images show him with salt-and-pepper hair, a moustache and full beard. Brad Pitt has a goatee now. Even David Beckham was wearing a beard and moustache in a June 28 interview. Actor Anthony Anderson is heavily bearded in his TV commercials.

Wearing facial hair or not has even changed in pro sports. The PGA’s winningest golfer Scottie Scheffler has a beard. Baseball players are all over the map, and the New York Yankees got pushback on a strict facial hair policy.

You won’t see hair on the faces of all those young Olympic hopefuls, but I’ll bet that will change after the games.

My father always had a moustache. And at 82, my husband can still grow a beard in a few days. He was always clean shaven. But retired from the corporate world, he grows stubble but consults me when he’s invited or we’re volunteering together. He looks great in a neatly groomed silver goatee, by the way.