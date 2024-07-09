Baseball Legend Mo Vaughn is Hosting the ‘Mo Vaughn 500’ Hitting Camp for Sluggers Ages 10-15 this Summer

Gear Up, Future Sluggers! Legendary hitter Mo Vaughn is set to share his expert techniques with aspiring young athletes in an exclusive summer camp

Boca Raton, FL – The Vaughn Sports Academy is thrilled to announce the ‘Mo Vaughn 500’ Hitting Camp, a unique opportunity for young baseball athletes to learn from one of the game’s greats. This exclusive summer camp, hosted by baseball legend Mo Vaughn, is designed for aspiring hitters aged 10-15. The camp will run from August 5 to 9, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM daily, at the Vaughn Sports Academy campus.