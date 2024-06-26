“Summer at the Square” Returns with Free Sunset Concerts, Music Festivals and MORE!

Delray’s Old School Square to Host Events All Summer Long, Including Free Concerts, Art Walks, Markets, Music Festivals, Art Exhibitions, Yoga Classes, Lecture Series, and More

Delray Beach, Florida (June 24, 2024): The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced “Summer at the Square” has returned to downtown Delray Beach’s Old School Square. Summer at the Square, which launched last year, is a summer-long series of exciting events including concerts, festivals, art exhibitions, and more – all happening at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in downtown Delray Beach throughout the summer. Summer at the Square continues through September.

“Summer at the Square was such a huge success last year that we are thrilled to invite our City of Delray Beach residents and