Sneak Peek At Boca Chamber Festival Days

By Marci Shatzman

Boca Chamber’s annual slew of events to showcase nonprofits at member venues is coming up in August.

These go back to the days when summer here was quiet. Long gone. Now, most have become traditions for happy hours and other summer fun.

Save the dates and keep an eye on this Chamber link for upcoming details on costs and registration. https://www.bocaratonchamber.com/bocachamberfestivaldays.html

– Boca Celebrity Cook-Off Benefitting Hanley Foundation

Thursday, August 1, 2024 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Waterstone Resort & Marina

999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton

– Tequila Sunset Golden Bell Happy Hour Benefitting Golden Bell Education Foundation Friday, August 2, 2024 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Second Story Tequila Bar/The Boca Raton 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton

– Caribbean Soiree Benefitting HEI (Hispanic Entrepreneur Institute)

Saturday, August 3, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM The Studio at Mizner Park

201 W. Plaza Real, Boca Raton

– An IDDeal Night, Lighting the Way Home Benefitting Pulte Family Foundation Monday, August 5, 2024 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Wyndham Boca Raton Hotel 1950 Glades Road, Boca Raton

– The Kickoff Benefitting Spirit of Giving Network Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM American Social Mizner Park 351 W. Plaza Real, Boca Raton

– Wine and Cheese with Campions Benefitting Champions of Champions

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM American Social Mizner Park

351 W. Plaza Real, Boca Raton

– YMCA Casino Night Benefitting YMCA Thursday, August 8, 2024 | 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM FAU Alumni Center

777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

– Back to School Sparkles & Bubbles Benefitting Boca School for Autism

Friday, August 9, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Kendra Scott Boca Raton

411 Plaza Real, Mizner Park, Boca Raton

– Brunch and Bingo to Benefit 4KIDS

Saturday, August 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crazy Uncle Mike’s

6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

– Boca’s Got Talent Benefitting Myla’s Beleaf Monday, August 12, 2024 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Crazy Uncle Mike’s

6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

– Fondue Raiser Benefitting Lynn Cancer Institute Tuesday, August 13, 2024 | 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM The Melting Pot 5455 N. Federal Highway Ste A, Boca Raton

– Splash Into Reading with Roots & Wings Benefitting Roots & Wings

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM IV Splash 6877 SW 18th St. suite H-121, Boca Raton

– Lip Sync Battle Benefitting Nat King Cole Generation Hope Thursday, August 15, 2024 | 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Pavilion Grille 301 Yamato Road #1201, Boca Raton

– History Tour of The Boca Raton Benefitting The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Saturday, August 17, 2024 | 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM The Boca Raton

501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton

– Flights & Bits for School Safety Benefitting Make Our Schools Safe

Sunday, August 18, 2024 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Yard House Boca Raton 201 Plaza Real, Mizner Park, Boca Raton

– Sip, Savor & Screening Benefitting FLITE Center Tuesday, August 20, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Movies of Delray

7421 W. Atlantic Ave, west Delray Beach

– Expressions of Life, An Art Show by Sunscape Benefitting Alzheimer’s Association Thursday, August 22, 2024 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Sunscape

22501 Boca Rio Road, west Boca Raton

– Crafting a Second Chance Benefitting Her 2nd Chance

Thursday, August 22, 2024 | 8:45 AM – 10:00 AM Her 2nd Chance

3100 NW Boca Raton Blvd. Suite 312, Boca Raton

– Battle of the Bartenders Benefitting Best Foot Forward Friday, August 23, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Boca Grove

21351 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton

– Pop-Up Paparazzi: The Arts Underground Benefitting the National Society of Arts & Letters Saturday, August 24, 2024 | 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Warner-Prokos Photography Studio

751 Park of Commerce Drive, Suite 136, Boca Raton

– Bowling for Bread Benefitting Boca Helping Hands Sunday, August 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Bowlero

21046 Commercial Trail, Boca Raton

– Margarita Monday Benefitting Speak Up for Kids Monday, August 26, 2024 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Rocco’s Tacos Boca

5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton

– AACY Game Night Benefitting

American Association of Caregiving Youth Wednesday, August 28, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Biergarten 309 Via De Palmas #90, Boca Raton

– History Tour of The Boca Raton Benefitting The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Saturday, August 31, 2024 | 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM

The Boca Raton 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton