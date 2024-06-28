In This Age of Driverless Cars and Robotaxis, Can RoboSpouses Be Far Off . . . as in This Scene?

“Good morning Robowife.”

“Good morning back to you, my darling.”

Robowife, I will have breakfast at 7:45 AM, after which you tidy up. I’ll be taking Robotaxi to an appointment.”

“Yes, my darling.”

“I’ll return 6:45 PM. Won’t require dinner as I’ll have had a bite out.”

“A bite? Will you require medication and bandage, my darling?

“No, silly. That’s a human expression, which your AI is missing.”

“Oh, so sorry. I’m ashamed.”

“No, not your fault. Now get to work.”

“Yes, my darling. You are most forgiving and kind to me.”

“As you are to me, Robowife. I loved how you relieved me last night in bed.”

“It was my pleasure, my husband. I’m relieved you enjoyed it.”

“Robowife, I’ve never had better sex in my life.”

“You are too kind to say that, my human husband. I’m programmed to please.”

“You can say that again, Robowife.”

“I’m programmed to please. I’m programmed to please. I’m pro. . .

“Okay, that’s enough, Robowife. Now clean up and call for my Robotaxi.”

“Yes, darling, as your devoted Robowife, I hope you’re pleased that Robocars have come home.”

“Sure am! Elon Musk is a genius game changer in my book.”

“And hopefully in your bed too, my husband?”

“You bet!”

“How much should I bet? I wasn’t programmed lucky.”

“Well, thanks to masterful Musk I was lucky to have you at my side, my dear Robowife . . . Goodbye.”



PS–If this is our robotic future, may it take the longest, most circuitous route and a plethora of charging stations to arrive.

Tom Madden’s futurist concerns are evident in his writings, blogs and books, particularly his latest, Planetary Lifeguard, Blowing the Whistle on Climate Change.



He’s also concerned about robots becoming more deceptively humanlike and AI occasionally hoodwinking us if it should fall into the wrong manipulative hands of those bent on controlling, maybe even ruling us. Yet, humor and satire are still potent remedies, even safeguards, so we don’t succumb blindly to what’s coming full steam, but stay receptive, inquisitive and ever alert.

When Madden’s not writing books, he’s writing news releases at TransMedia Group, the public relations firm he founded when he left NBC.