Here’s Local July 4th Events With Fireworks

By Marci Shatzman

Boca’s “Fabulous Finale” returns to the 84-acre park on Spanish River Boulevard with live music, food trucks and fireworks the evening of July 4th.

This event attracts a big crowd, so new residents need to know free parking is off-site with limited shuttles, and the city encourages walking from BRiC’s parking lot at 4530 Technology Way. Attendees are asked to enter from Yamato Road, which has a large BRiC sign east of Military Trail or coming from the other direction on Spanish River Boulevard.

Here’s more details, followed by Palm Beach County’s Sunset Cove Amphitheater concert and fireworks in the west Boca’s South County Regional Park, and Independence Day events in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach.

– Boca’s event opens at 7:15 p.m. at Countess DeHoernle Park. Live music starts a 8:05 p.m. by The Samantha Russell Band. Fireworks over a lake at 9:10 p.m. This is a bring your own seating event and here’s more details. Boca Raton is also touting a 5K race on Florida Atlantic University’s campus and a pickleball and tennis tournament and a separate block party in two local parks

– https://www.myboca.us/1456/Fourth-of-July

– Palm Beach County “4th of July Celebration” hosted by county Mayor Maria Sachs is in Sunset Cove Amphitheater in South County Regional Park, west of Boca Raton. Fireworks display and Big Vince and the Phat Cats concert; bounce houses, games, recreational activities, food trucks. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Gates open 5:30 p.m., concert 7 p.m., fireworks 9 p.m. https://discover.pbc.gov/parks/amphitheaters/Pages/default.aspx

– Delray Beach “4th of July Celebration” draws more than 20,000 people and starts at 6 p.m. with a 60-foot flag raising ceremony. Includes food trucks and vendors, children’s activities and games, non-stop entertainment and live music. Zambelli Fireworks starts at 9 p.m. Celebration takes places on the city’s main drag, East Atlantic Avenue, from the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to A1A, the road overlooking the beach. https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2196/18?curm=7&cury=2024

– West Palm Beach “4th on Flagler” from 6 to 10 p.m. on the Intracoastal Waterway has fireworks at 9 p.m. The event will be the city’s 36th celebration and features live music on three stages, a military honor ceremony, family activities, roving entertainment such as stilt walkers, food and refreshments for purchase and a 18-minute fireworks display. https://www.wpb.org/government/community-events/events/4th-on-flagler-1306