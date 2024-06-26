Hanley Foundation to Host 3rd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff

Boca Raton, FL (June 26, 2024)— Kicking off the Annual Boca Chamber Festival Days event series, Hanley Foundation will host its 3rd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff on Thursday, August 1, from 5:30-7:30PM at the Waterstone Resort and Marina in Boca Raton. The popular, interactive event will include a gourmet happy hour with appetizers, a signature cocktail or mocktail, a cash bar, and entertainment. The event also serves as the official kick-off party for Hanley Foundation’s 4th Annual Brice Makris Brunch which takes place on December 15.

High profile Palm Beach County ‘celebrities’ will show-off their culinary skills for the judges and audience. Participant teams include