

Get ready for an ALL NEW Fabulous Fourth event featuring a Firecracker 5K, a Liberty Cup Racquet Tournament, a Block Party and a Fireworks Finale – enjoy a full day of fun for the whole family. Here’s what you need to #KnowBeforeYouGo!

WHAT TO EXPECT?

This year’s Fabulous Fourth event is ALL NEW and features FOUR family-friendly events to participate in all day and night.

FIRECRACKER 5K

7am | Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd

Spark your Independence Day celebrations with a certified 5K on the campus of our community partner, Florida Atlantic.

Register Online

Registration Fee: $30

Registration includes finisher medal, shirt, and post-race event snacks (for first 400 registrants).

Event Partners: Florida Atlantic University, Runner’s Edge Boca Raton

LIBERTY CUP RACQUET TOURNAMENT

9am | Patch Reef Park, 2000 Yamato Rd

Battle for the inaugural Liberty Cup in this round-robin bracket style Pickleball and Tennis Tournament. Spots are limited, sign up today. Divisions are determined by skill level.

Pickleball Level 2.5-3.0 – SOLD OUT

Pickleball Level 3.5-4.0 – SOLD OUT

Tennis Level 3.0-3.49 – LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE

Tennis Level 3.5-4.0 – LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE

﻿Registration Fee: $20

Registration includes a participant shirt (shirt sizes are limited). Winners will receive a Liberty Cup trophy.

Event Partners: City of Boca Raton Tennis & Racquet Sports, Patch Reef Tennis Center, Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District

BLOCK PARTY

1pm – 4pm | Sugar Sand Park, 300 Military Trail

Join us for a FREE fabulous Block Party at the award-winning Sugar Sand Park featuring activities for all ages.

Kids crafts (while supplies last)

DJ

Yard Games

Food trucks and vendors (for purchase)

Event Partners: Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District

FABULOUS FINALE

7pm – 9:30pm | Countess de Hoernle Park, 1000 Spanish River Blvd

Celebrate along the water in Countess de Hoernle Park. The FREE Fabulous Finale features live music, food trucks and vendors (for purchase) and a 20-minute fireworks spectacular presented by the City of Boca Raton and the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District.

Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District Stage

7:15pm | Opening Act, Kazual (R&B, pop, and top-40)

8:05pm | The Samantha Russell Band (high-energy rock/pop)

9:10pm | Spectacular fireworks show

Where to Find Things? Before you head to the fireworks, be sure to check out the Fabulous Finale Event Map (PDF).

IMPORTANT REMINDERS

For the Fabulous Finale Fireworks event at Countess de Hoernle Park, please note these important reminders:

What to Bring? Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to relax on the field to enjoy the music and fireworks.

Go Green, Bring Your Canteen Bring your reusable water bottle! The City’s mobile water unit will supply FREE filtered water at the event.

What NOT to Bring Personal fireworks, sparklers, drones, alcohol, coolers, large bags, golf carts, or family pets.

Food & Beverages A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Restrooms Located throughout the event area and at the Athletic Facility restroom building.

Weather All Fabulous Fourth events are rain or shine. In case of severe weather, follow directives from emergency personnel and event staff.

Have a Question or Need Assistance?

Visit the Info Booths or see City staff in red “EVENT STAFF” shirts.

WHERE TO PARK AND HOW TO GET AROUND

Parking for the Firecracker 5K, the Block Party and Liberty Cup Racquet Tournament can be found in the public parking lots at each location.

For the Fabulous Finale, please note the following parking information:

Parking Free parking will be available nearby at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). Shared Ride Drop-Off is located at 4530 Technology Way.

Getting There Enter from Yamato Road OR Spanish River Blvd.

Liberty Trail and Trolley Service

From the BRIC parking area, it is a 5–7-minute walk to the event with Independence Day themed trivia along the way.

Attendees with strollers/wagons are ENCOURAGED to walk to the park. Strollers/wagons take up at least one or two spaces on the trolley, and all strollers MUST be collapsed. (Meaning…you have to empty all the contents to fold).

Limited complimentary shuttle service will begin at 6:45pm through the end of the event.

No parking permitted at the park.

Limited handicap parking spaces available close to each shuttle stop.

Bicyclists Bike racks available at the Spanish River Library. Wear reflective clothing and add reflective material to your bike for safety.

GET SOCIAL

Let’s Be Friends Follow Boca Raton Recreation Services on Facebook to stay updated on current and future City events.

﻿Share the Love On social media, tag your event photos #BocaRecreation, #FabulousFourth and #LoveBocaRaton so we can feature them!

SAFETY TIPS

It Takes Four Seconds or Less for someone to break into your vehicle. Be sure to lock your car and take all personal items with you. Never leave your keys in your vehicle.

Plan Ahead Talk to your family members about a potential meet up spot at the event in case you get separated.

Stay in the Know Did you get the alert? Sign up for Alert Boca to receive notifications about traffic, accidents, and emergencies directly to your phone via text messages and email.

Visit our website to sign up TODAY

Or text AlertBoca (no space) to 38276

Presented by the City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services and Community Events, and the Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District. Sponsored by WPBF-TV.





