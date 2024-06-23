England crush the USA to move advance to the semifinals in Cricket T20 World Cup; But USA can hold their heads high

the Tournament could kickstart Cricket in the US

USA bowed out of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup on Sunday losing to reining World Champion England by 10 wickets with 62 balls remaining. A match that was effectively a knockout game, was one-sided. This would be the equivalent of losing a football (soccer) match in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 8-1.

Still there is no shame in the loss for the US. In the end, a side without any international pedigree had an outstanding tournament. The travel and quick turnarounds between matches at the Super 8 stage proved too difficult.

Additionally, the US had lost Captain Monank Patel after the win over Pakistan and wasn’t able to replace his leadership and stability at the top of the batting order.

Some tournament highlights:

USA beat both Canada and Pakistan in the Group Stage

USA ran South Africa extremely close in the first match of the Super 8’s.

In Andries Gous and Aaron Jones the US demonstrated two hitting sensations.

Saurabh Netravalkar, a medium paced left arm bowler became a sensation. An Oracle Software engineer by day, Netravalkar was one of the bowling stars of the tournament.

Steven Taylor, who graduated from Miramar High School provided, one of the epic moments of the tournament with this amazing catch.

Most importantly the USA made a TON of new fans both at home and abroad

The USA winning over ethnic fans

On the last point above, one of the most interesting aspects of the World Cup for me related to seeing Indian-Americans wave US flags while wearing Indian kits. Interest in the sport is now rising in the US.

Identity is a tough question for so many. Given these experiences and mine previously in football (soccer), I recorded my thoughts in the below video.