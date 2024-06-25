Boca Raton Unveils Logo for Its Centennial Celebration in 2025

Boca Raton, FL – The City is thrilled to unveil a special logo for Boca Raton’s upcoming Centennial Celebration in 2025. The centennial logo is a vibrant design that represents 100 years of rich history, vibrant culture, and a strong community spirit. Residents and visitors can look forward to seeing the logo incorporated into all centennial-related events and materials as the City celebrates the past, present, and future of Boca Raton starting in January 2025.

Today’s launch of the centennial logo coincides with a significant date in the City’s history, when in 1924, 34 of 100 total Boca Raton residents voted on the incorporation of “Boca Ratone” as a town—30 voted in favor, while 4 voted against. The City reincorporated as the Town of Boca Raton the following year on May 26, 1925.

Throughout 2025, the City’s Centennial Celebrations will include a series of events and activities designed to engage the community and showcase Boca Raton’s heritage and growth. Details of these events will be announced in the coming months.

As part of the centennial festivities, the City is inviting all Boca Ratonians to pen a personal “Ode to Boca” based on their zip code. Participants will write a five-line poem, with each line containing the number of words designated by their zip code numbers. These odes will form a collection of City pride poems to be highlighted throughout the centennial year.

For more information about the centennial events and updates, please visit www.myboca.us/Boca100.