Local Mental Health Activist Honored Nationally

By Marci Shatzman

What better way to celebrate a lifetime of achievement during National Mental Health Awareness Month in May than receiving a national award with your daughter.

Boca Raton’s Promise founder and mental health activist Rita Thrasher, and medical professional entrepreneur Marla Kosec of West Palm Beach were among honorees at Ellis Island Honor Society’s 37th annual Ellis Island Medals of Honors awards May 18 on Ellis Island, New York.

They were in good company. Whoopi Goldberg, Priscilla Presley and Susan and David Rockefeller were among this year’s medal recipients. The awards have been presented since 1986 to “inspiring Americans who are selflessly working for the betterment of our country and its citizens.” Past recipients have included seven presidents from Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, to luminaries from Muhammed Ali to Nobel Prize laureates Elie Wiesel and Malala Yousufzai.