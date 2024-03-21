BOCA BACCHANAL 2024 is Almost Here! 

Ken Spahn - Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, restaurant authority, and consultant, and has published over 2,000 culinary articles over the past 25 years. Boca Raton Tribune is honored to include Kenny Spahn on its team. Mr. Spahn is the President and CEO of RESTAURANT PLACEMENT GROUP, an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the Restaurant and Hospitality industry. For more information, visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com.