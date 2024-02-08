Hundreds Turn Out For Barb’s “Eat, Pray, Love” Fest   

By Marci Shatzman

Leave it to Boca’s meditation guru to draw hundreds to hear what “Eat, Pray, Love’s” Elizabeth Gilbert shared here.

Nearly a full house at Lynn University’s World Performing Arts Center for Barb Schmidt’s first annual in-person “Peaceful Mind, Peaceful Life” sharefest since the pandemic. A mostly young female audience heard mega author Gilbert’s words of wisdom at “Mindful Boca 2024.”

“Elizabeth Gilbert is an inspiration… Her vulnerability, insights, and storytelling help us all to feel like we are not alone in our experiences and that there is always magic to be found in life,” Schmidt and her daughter Michelle Maros, co-founders of Peaceful Mind, Peaceful Life series at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, said before the event.

Translated into more than 30 languages, Gilbert’s breakthrough book sold over 13 million copies. It was adapted into a 2010 film starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. Her recent “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear” set the tone for her comments after two divorces and the death of her partner Rayya Elias in 2018. She talked about how she handled grief, and said she’s fine with being on her own now.

“There’s so much pressure to get over it,” she said. “Grief is unbearable, and I think it’s supposed to be when it’s happening. Eventually, you have to get up and walk across the floor.”

On more positive notes, here’s Gilbert’s take on life and how she lives it now.

· On creativity: “I’m working on my 10th or 11th book. It’s the same all the time. Everybody’s excited. You begin to make the thing. This is garbage. This is nothing. The turning point is what you do on Day 3 with that inner critical voice. I have to find the voice that keeps me going.”

· On her present state of mind at 55: “I don’t intend to live the second part of my life (trying to) get what I want. I ask God for direction: ‘Did you get it out of your system?’ I tried a lot of combinations. I tried all of it.”

· On being single: “When and if I ever want to be in a relationship again, you’ll hear it from me. I have it tattooed…God: slow down. Stay with me.”

· On her future: “Just go with it and ask for the next action. I’ve had enough of what Liz wants. It’s a beautiful way to live. I’d much rather be open to what’s to come.”

Here’s more on Schmidt’s “Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life” series and podcasts: https://peacefulmindpeacefullife.org/about/