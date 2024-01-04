The Studio At Mizner Park Announces 2024 Schedule

Comedians, Tributes, Musicals & More!

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 3, 2024) – The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real in Downtown Boca, has announced its line-up for January through April.

“As we celebrate one year of entertaining South Florida, we are proud to announce a line-up that has something for everyone, including an Emmy Award-winning actor, the number one children’s show in the U.S. and never-before-seen tribute shows,” said Stephanie Siegel, executive director of The Studio at Mizner Park.

Upcoming shows include:

JANUARY

Comedian Brad Upton

Thursday, January 11 at 7 p.m.

The world is discovering comedian Brad Upton after 36 years in the standup business. Brad was teaching the fourth grade and coaching high school track in Pasco, WA when he first stepped on stage in 1984. He quickly decided that he wanted to do standup instead, so he quit teaching in June of 1986 and never looked back. He made several cable TV appearances in the early 90s, headlined comedy clubs from coast to coast, opened for big name music acts and was hired to perform at corporate events. He never sought the brighter lights of LA or New York and chose instead to remain based in Seattle where he and his wife of 35 years raised their now 28 year old son and 26 year old daughter and he could continue his offstage hobby.

Tickets start at $25 per person for general admission.

Disenchanted! The Musical

January 12 – 21

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth. Received an “Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and a “Best New Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Off Broadway Alliance). Contains adult language and content.

Tickets start at $25 per person.

Eddie Bruce, The Music and Magic of Tony Bennett

Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.



Iconic cabaret performer and bandleader Eddie Bruce makes his eagerly anticipated South Florida debut with his celebration of the living legend of song, Tony Bennett. The Music and Magic of Tony Bennett has played in concert halls and clubs all over the Northeast–including Philadelphia’s famed Kimmel Center with the Philly Pops and has been critically acclaimed by everyone from Pops’ conductor Michael Krajewski to award-winning jazz broadcaster Bob Perkins. In this singular program, Eddie backed by a trio of South Florida jazz stars sings the Bennett hits, performs several of the lesser-known works that have endeared Bennett to the worldwide jazz community and the MTV generation, and salutes an illustrious musical life well-lived. Talkin Broadway magazine deemed this show a triumph and of Eddie Bruce, cabaret legend Julie Wilson could only say, “He’s just magnetic…and what a voice.”

General admission is $35 plus taxes and fees.

FEBRUARY

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

February 2 – 4

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is created and produced by Rockefeller Productions, a subdivision of Rockefeller Studios, founded by Jonathan Rockefeller. Founded in 2015 with the U.S. launch of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show(Drama Desk nominee, New York Times Critics’ Pick), Rockefeller Studios began to proudly partner with the most recognizable and beloved brands in the industry to create new stage adaptations featuring their large-scale puppetry that enchants and delights. Following its initial New York debut, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show – bringing to life Eric Carle’s timeless stories with the help of over 75 beautiful puppets – has gone on to be performed in over 20 countries to over 3 million children.

Tickets start at $34 per person.

Comedian Leslie Liao

February 9 at 7 p.m.

Leslie Liao is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. Audiences around the world have been drawn to her relatable, introspective, and matter-of-fact style of humor which is often anchored around her experiences as a single Chinese American woman living in Los Angeles. Leslie was recently selected to be a New Face of Comedy at Montreal’s prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2023, and her debut set on Don’t Tell Comedy platforms, Fixing Straight Men, debuted boldly on YouTube with clips from her set going viral on Instagram and TikTok. She will next be seen in the new multi-comic standup series on Netflix which will debut on the platform later in 2023. Leslie has toured with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Fortune Feimster, and can often be seen in Los Angeles gracing the stages of The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, Laugh Factory, Flappers, and many more.

General admissions starts at $30 per person.

The Whifenpoofs of Yale University

Saturday, February 11

Acapella Workshop for Students Ages 5-12 at 10 a.m.

Acapella Workshop for Students Ages 13-18 at 11:30 a.m.

Acapella Workshop for Adults Ages 18+ at 2 p.m.

The Whifenpoofs will lead you through some warm-ups, discuss vocal techniques, and teach you one of their songs, which you’ll have the chance to sing alongside them. You’ll also be able to ask questions about what it’s like to be full-time singers and Yale students.

Tickets are $20 per person, minors must be accompanied by an adult.

MARCH

Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh and Friends Present Chicago Improv

Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

U.S. improv veterans Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Joe Canale bring the Chicago Improv direct from Second City to Boca Raton for two nights only. Best known for their roles in SNL, Mean Girls, Veep, Ted, Flamin Hot and other onscreen comedy hits the foursome will bring a different show to The Studio every night. Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Joe Canale are veterans of the improv scene. Tim, Joe and Brad are alums of the Second City in Chicago and began performing as Uncles Brother at Improv Olympic in Chicago 15 years ago. Matt is also an alum of the Second City and Improv Olympic as well as being a founding member of The Upright Citizens Brigade in New York and LA.

General admission starts at $30 per person.

Bad Romance: A Lady Gaga Tribute

Saturday, March 2

Get ready to experience the electrifying energy of Lady Gaga, brought to life by Atlanta’s premier tribute band, Bad Romance. Led by the dynamic and talented frontwoman, Lisa Peterson, this band is made up of some of the most skilled and experienced musicians in the industry. With Eric Hogan on guitar, Mike Odenbrett on bass, and John Martin on drums, Bad Romance delivers high-energy, visually stunning performances that capture the essence of Lady Gaga’s music and persona.

Tickets start at $20 per person.

In the Air Tonight: A Tribute to Phil Collins

Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Rick Snider’s voice masterfully brings all the power and emotion of Phil’s songs to life, and his stage presence makes you believe you’re seeing the real deal. He has performed worldwide for over a million fans. Rick was the original Robert Plant for Led Zepagain. He also supplied the Steve Perry vocals touring live with original Journey drummer Aynsley Dunbar. Rick was contracted by Fox Studios to portray Phil Collins on the British TV show Performing As. The real left-handed drummer was awarded the first Las Vegas residency given to a tribute band. Rick was also hired to impersonate famous vocalists in the Monsters of Rock show on the Las Vegas strip. Now, with extremely talented musicians in their own right, he continues to perform in the “Number One” Genesis and Phil Collins band, In The Air Tonight.

General admission starts at $25 per person.

The Bronx Wanderers

Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

Discover the show that fuses Rock N’ Roll with Broadway and takes you on an epic exploration of music as it was meant to be heard,… historic, unfiltered, and explosively backlit against the most outrageous ‘behind the scenes’ stories ever shared, featuring hits from all eras and genres. There are shows that make you ‘catch the beat’…and then there are moments that capture your heart. Prepare yourself for the #1 show in Las Vegas!

Tickets start at $45 per person.

APRIL

Boy Band Review

Sunday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

Boy Band Review is the best Boy Band Tribute Show in the world, having captured the hearts of fans with their boyband shows that transport audiences back in time to the days of frosted tips and hunky frontmen professing their undying love. Paying tribute to NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, One Direction, BTS, Jonas Brothers and more…

Tickets start at $30 per person.

Link to photos of all artists here:

Artist Artwork – Google Drive

For more information and a link to purchase tickets, visit Tickets.thestudioatmiznerpark.com or www.thestudioatmiznerpark.com.