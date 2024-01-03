Register By Jan. 12 To Audition For Youth Performing Arts Extravaganza

Know a talented young dancer or singer who wants to perform on a big stage in front of hundreds of people?

It’s not too late to meet the Jan. 12 deadline to register to audition for the 20th annual Rotary Club of Boca Raton “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” on March 5 as part of the Festival of the Arts BOCA for the second year.

Auditioning performers must register in advance. The live auditions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 in The Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Judges will choose the performers in each category for the three-hour “Future Stars” show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 in the covered Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Here’s the link to register to audition and audition and show rules: https://futurestars2024auditions.asimobile.net/#/index Performers will be notified by email what time to be there on audition day. Audition fees are $50 for Middle School Vocal Solo; Middle School Dance Solo; High School Vocal Solo; High School Dance Solo; $150 Dance Group

All performers who register to audition MUST COMPLETE AN APPEARANCE RELEASE which can be downloaded here: https://t.ly/fs_appear_rls All performers will be videotaped and/or photographed at both the auditions and the performance and their signed release must be returned prior to the audition date, January 20, 2024.