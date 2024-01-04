Officer’s Party To Celebrate Opening Of “Florida In World War II” At The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

Thursday, January 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 2, 2024) – Enjoy a nostalgic evening of music, dancing culinary buffet and libations at an Officer’s Party at The Boca Raton’s Valencia Ballroom on Thursday, January 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in honor of the opening of the Florida in World War II exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. The cocktail party, presented by The Boca Raton and hosted by Steve King from WPBF-TV, will also honor the history the resort played in WWII when it was converted into housing for the troops.

Tickets are $150 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Boca Raton Historical Society and Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. Cocktail attire.

Sponsors include The Boca Raton, Republic National Distributing Company, Festival of the Arts Boca, and the Boca Raton Airport.

Florida in World War II will run from January 22 to May 17 at the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, 71 N. Federal Highway. This engaging exhibit, on loan from the Museum of Florida History, sheds light on the state’s significant role during the Second World War, to include its remarkable contributions and sacrifices during this pivotal era.

“This profound exhibit showcases artifacts, stories and memories that reflect the courage, resilience and unwavering spirit of Floridians, who, in the face of great challenges, united to support the war effort,” said Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum. “Supplementing this exhibit are items from our collection, together with the Delray Beach Historical Society, to highlight our hometown heroes.”

During World War II, Florida played a crucial part in the war effort, becoming home to hundreds of military installations. Notably, the 5,800-acre Boca Raton Army Air Field was one of the most important installations in the state. Florida’s strategic location, excellent flying weather, and proximity to vital shipping lanes made it ideal for both army and navy airfields.

Florida in World War II explores:

Home Front Contributions – Civilians throughout Florida played a vital role in supporting our nation. Contributions included manning aircraft spotting towers, enduring rationing, volunteering for organizations such as the Red Cross and Civil Air Patrol, and more.

Military Training – Florida was a major hub for rigorous military training programs during World War II. This exhibit depicts the preparation and dedication of service personnel during that time.

The U-Boat Threat – Florida’s proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean meant it was not immune to the U-boat threat. Delve into a time of tense moments when U-boats prowled the state’s waters and the response to this danger.

Floridians in Service – Learn about the brave Floridians who served in various branches of the military, including the Army, Navy and Coast Guard.

The exhibit will include additional items on loan from the Delray Beach Historical Society such as a souvenir pennant and pillowcase and items from the Boca Raton Army Air Field. Boca Raton Historical Society’s collection includes an Army Air Force Lt. Colonel’s winter dress uniform; WWII era toy tanks, planes and wartime children’s books; and insignia from soldiers stationed here collected by 10-year-old Peter Barrett, who lived in Boca Raton at that time.

For more information, visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

# #