MyCardiologist Expansion to Serve Your Heart Better

As part of our commitment to patient care, the MyCardiologist Boca Raton, FL location is expanding to meet the growing demand for cardiovascular services. This expansion means increased availability and enhanced convenience for patients seeking top-quality cardiac care.

Unlock Your Heart’s Health with Dr. Leef: Immediate Care for Your Heart

Meet Dr. George Leef, the dedicated Board-Certified Cardiologist at MyCardiologist, providing outstanding cardiovascular care right here in Boca Raton. Offering convenient same or next-day appointments, Dr. Leef prioritizes your hearts well-being and understands the importance of providing immediate care.

Dr. Leef is dedicated to empowering patients to achieve optimal heart health through proactive measures and preventive care. With expertise in the detection and treatment of heart disease, Dr. Leef focuses on utilizing external tests to evaluate and diagnose cardiac disorders. As a non-invasive cardiologist, he prioritizes comfort and well-being while delivering accurate, trusted, and effective cardiovascular care.

Dr. Leef specializes in overseeing various cardiac conditions, such as coronary disease, heart failure, lipid/cholesterol disorders, resistant hypertension, and other cardiac illnesses. Particularly distinguished for his proficiency in cardiac CT imaging, Dr. Leef enhances the quality of comprehensive cardiac care offered at MyCardiologist.



Immediate Appointments Available

At MyCardiologist, we value your time and your heart. That’s why we offer same or next-day appointments. Your journey to heart wellness begins promptly with Dr. Leef’s expertise guiding every step.

Schedule Your Appointment Today

Take the first step toward a healthier heart with MyCardiologist in Boca Raton.

Contact us at 561.338.8884 to schedule your appointment or request an appointment online by selecting Dr. George Leef in the doctor dropdown selection here.



We are located at:



1599 NW 9th Ave, #203

Boca Raton, FL 33486.

For more information about MyCardiologist, please visit mycardiologist.com.