It’s Time to Start Doubting Your Doubts

By Rick Warren

“The world’s sin is unbelief in me.”

John 16:9 (TLB)

At the root of every sin rests at least a momentary doubt about God.

In John 16:9 Jesus says, “The world’s sin is unbelief in me” (TLB). When you don’t believe Jesus is who he says he is or he’ll do what he says he’ll do, that’s the root of all sin.

Here are some emotions you can look for that can help you know when you’re doubting God.

When you become fearful or anxious, it often reveals your unbelief in God’s promises. The Bible offers more than 7,000 promises. If you claim them, you’ll see your fear and anxiety levels go down. It’s the world’s greatest insurance policy.

When you become impatient, it reveals your doubt in God’s perfect timing. God has a plan for your life, but he’s never going to be in a hurry. That’s easy to forget when you want things to happen on your own timetable—so you take matters into your own hands instead of waiting on God.

When you become resentful or bitter, it reveals your doubt in God’s wisdom. God is wise and good and loving. But when things don’t turn out like you plan or want, you think he messed up somehow. And you don’t believe he can bring good out of bad.

When you dwell in guilty feelings, it reveals your unbelief in God’s forgiveness. How long should a follower of Jesus feel guilty? About one second. That’s how long it takes to confess a sin. If you’re carrying around guilt, it means you can’t forgive yourself because you don’t believe God has forgiven you.

When you feel inadequate, it reveals your doubt in God’s power. God has said his power shows up best in your weakness. But when you don’t believe that, it shows you think power should come only from yourself. If you think that, you’re always going to be disappointed.

Do you want to turn around those feelings of fear, impatience, resentment, guilt, and inadequacy? Then you need to start doubting your doubts.

If you believe in God’s Word, you can trust what it says about God and the way he feels about you and takes care of you. You can trust that God keeps his promises, has perfect timing, is wise, forgives you, and works powerfully through you.