FAU Center for the Future Mind Hosts Conferenceon the Future of Artificial Intelligence

BOCA RATON, Fla. (January 4, 2024) – Florida Atlantic University’s Center for the Future Mind will host Mindfest 2024: Digital Physics, Chatbot Epistemology, and the Future of AGI on Thursday, Feb. 1 and Friday, Feb. 2 on FAU’s Boca Raton campus at 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton.

The conference will explore the latest thinking on the nature of mind, the future of artificial intelligence and more. Keynote speakers include Stuart Hameroff, co-founder, director, Center for Consciousness Studies and Professor Emeritus, Departments of Anesthesiology and Psychology, University of Arizona; Sara Imari Walker, theoretical physicist and Deputy Director of the Beyond Center, Arizona State University; Scott Aaronson, OpenAI/David J. Bruton Jr. Centennial Professor of Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin; Hartmut Neven, vice president of engineering at Google and Founder and Head of Google’s Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab; Thomas Pike, dean, Oettinger School of Science and Technology, National Intelligence University (NIU), Washington, D.C.; and Michael Patrick Lynch, Provost Professor of the Humanities and Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of Philosophy.

The conference is organized by Susan Schneider, the William F. Dietrich Distinguished Professor at FAU, former NASA chair and Distinguished Scholar at the Library of Congress. The Center is based within FAU’s Brain Institute, as well as the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters at FAU.

Conference sessions include:

Is Your Brain a Quantum Orchestra? The ‘Orch OR’ Theory of Consciousness;

Putting Ourselves Back in the Equation: Why Physicists Are Studying Human Consciousness and AI to Unravel the Mysteries of the Universe;

The Problem of Human Specialness in the Age of AI;

Democratic AI: The Benefits and Dangers of the Complex System Driving AI; and

Are we in a computer simulation, and if so, why would it matter?

For the full program, visit Mindfest 2024 Public Program – Google Docs

To register, visit Center for the Future Mind.