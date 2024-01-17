Boca’s MLK Day Saluted What The Civil Rights Icon Stood For

By Marci Shatzman

For the first time, the city’s outdoor Mizner Park Amphitheater was set with round tables and chairs to encourage people who came to Boca’s annual MLK Jr. Day ceremony to socialize.

Food trucks lined up in front, with a makeshift stage for speakers and performers in the rear facing Mizner Park, as marchers arrived with a flotilla of Sea Scouts and the Boca Raton High School band playing.

Boca’s all-day Martin Luther King Day festivities started as always with a breakfast in historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, site of the King monument in Pearl City. Police closed off Federal Highway for an hour, so the Unity March to the amphitheater could progress unimpeded.

Every year, city staff and volunteers for D.I.S.C., a fellowship of people “committed to bringing together diverse people and promote justice in the community” plan this event.

This year, poet Sherrika Mitchell emceed the ceremony in the amphitheater with speakers from Mayor Scott Singer to Boca Raton Interfaith Clergy Association leaders and kids from their youth group. The finale was a festival for families in the adjacent field with amusement rides and games.

Even the threatening weather held up, with the sun peeking out of the clouds through the entire event to celebrate the federal holiday named for Dr. King on his birthday, Jan. 15.

All the speakers were inspiring, but didn’t mince words.

“We have more to do. We live in divisive times,” said Congressman Jared Moskowitz, citing the rise in racism.

“He was much more than his ‘I have a dream’ speech. He was for social change. He was killed, not because he was a civil rights activist, he was a human rights activist,” said keynote speaker, union and community activist Chuck Ridley.

“We’re still stuck with having to grapple with the vision of the framers,” he said. “At that time a Republic was a good deal for white people. It would be a better deal for everyone.”

The ceremony concluded with the announcement that after nearly a four-year effort, the city’s historically black and formerly segregated neighborhood Pearl City is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Longtime Pearl City activist Marie Hester gave the annual Humanitarian Award to historic preservation consultant Bonnie Dearborn for putting in the work to make it happen.

“We reflect on the legacy of Dr. King and we also note there’s much to be done,” Hester said. “Events like this help us to move closer to that goal.”