Attention.. Attention…  The Carr Family is here to serve Your Real Estate Needs.  The Carr Family has over 70 years’ experience in South Florida (Palm Beach, Broward, Dade, and more).  We work with sellers, home buyers, investors, multi-family, Commercial RE and more. 

Chris’s proven personability & hospitality comes from his decorated past. Since the early 1950’s the Carr family has been servicing their customers in real estate both in the residential & commercial markets in South Florida. Since Chris was a young toddler, he was taught by the Carr family how to understand & perform in the real estate market, reaching effective efficient results. Working 9 years as a professional realtor, Chris has a knack to make smart sound decisions in this changing economy.

Chris also believes in living a healthy lifestyle when finding new happy homes for his clients. Graduating with a Master’s Degree in Strength & Conditioning, Bachelor’s in Exercise Science & Health Wellness Promotion, accumulating over 10 certifications in the Fitness Industry. He has personal trained many elite business professionals and athletes of all types.

Action and attitude produce results. Making life changing decisions in uplifting positive energy field with someone who is knowledgeable & provides quality service/care who Chris is. Living a holistic health lifestyle, Chris is able to give a high quality of service to those who appreciate it. Know that you and your family’s lives will be graced with care transformed for the better through his guidance.