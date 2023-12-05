Waste Pro Driver Saves Life During a Car Crash

Dwight Howard

Pembroke Pines, FL – A Waste Pro driver is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a tanker truck driver during a crash on Highway 595 in Pembroke Pines. An oil tanker involved in the crash rolled over and caught fire, and that is when driver Dwight Howard knew he needed to help.

Dwight’s quick actions made all the difference. En route to his daily pick-ups, he noticed fire and smoke ahead on Interstate 595. Once he pulled off and notified dispatch, he quickly sprang into action and got out to lend a hand. With plumes of smoke rising, Dwight grabbed the fire extinguisher from his truck and ran up to help. The tanker truck’s cab was engulfed in flames as he and others worked to free the tanker truck driver. Once freed, Dwight used his uniform and clothes to put out the fire on the man.

Soon after, first responders arrived on the scene, and the driver was transported to the local hospital, where he was treated for burns on 100% of his body. “Dwight is a hero, saving this man’s life, and had he not jumped into action, the outcome would be much worse. This was a matter of seconds when he made all the right decisions and was so brave to do what he did. We are proud of his actions and to have him on our Waste Pro team,” commented Southeast Florida Regional Vice President Kenny Skaggs.

