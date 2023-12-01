‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Eyes Episode Count Change, Time Jump & Spring Production Start With No Series Ending In Sight

Source: deadline.com

By Nellie Andreeva

EXCLUSIVE: Virgin River just completed its fifth season with a two-episode Christmas special. It followed a 10-episode Part 1, which was released in September. The upcoming sixth season won’t follow the same pattern.

“No, I don’t know if I would do the holidays again. It’s sort of, been there done that, and I feel like we did it in a big way that I wouldn’t even know where to start to explore,” Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Deadline in an extensive interview. “I think we’re probably looking at a 10-episode season moving forward.”

After producing 10 episodes in Seasons 1-3, Virgin River went up to 12 episodes in Seasons 4 and 5. The hit romantic drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson is now expected to go back to 10 episodes a season, starting with Season 6, with no more holiday specials planned.

The Virgin River writers, led by Smith, who joined as executive producer/showrunner at the start of Season 5, had finished half of the scripts for Season 6 when they went on strike in May.

“Coming back to it, we’re finishing the second half,” he said in the post-mortem interview, in which he reveals “another time jump from the holidays to when Season 6 starts.”

