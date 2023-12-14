Join the 2024 Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program in Palm Beach County

Program Accepting Applications

Palm Beach County, FL – The Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension office is currently inviting gardening enthusiasts to embark on a transformative journey through the Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program. This comprehensive program, running from February 21st to May 22nd, provides participants with an opportunity to delve into the intricate world of South Florida horticulture. Hosted at the Clayton Hutcheson Agricultural Complex in West Palm Beach, this program promises a rich educational experience facilitated by renowned experts in the field.

The Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program is designed to cover a wide range of horticulture-related topics, offering a holistic understanding of the diverse facets of gardening in South Florida. From botany and soils to plant pathology, entomology, vegetable gardening, and plant identification, participants will receive in-depth training from experts affiliated with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Faculty and experienced Master Gardener Volunteers.

The program unfolds every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., allowing participants to immerse themselves in a dynamic learning environment. The location, the Clayton Hutcheson Agricultural Complex at 559 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, sets the stage for hands-on experiences and practical knowledge application.

To become a Florida Master Gardener Volunteer, prospective participants need only bring a passion for gardening, a willingness to learn, and a commitment to aiding others on their horticultural journey. The comprehensive training, which includes textbooks and necessary materials, comes at a reasonable fee of $220.

Upon completion of the program, new volunteers are expected to contribute 75 hours of volunteer time during their first year of certification. Subsequent years require 10 professional development learning hours—opportunities for which are provided—and 35 volunteer hours per year. Adhering to established volunteer policies is essential for maintaining Master Gardener certification.

Given the hands-on and interactive nature of the program, class sizes are limited. Prospective participants are encouraged to seize this opportunity promptly by reaching out to the Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension office. Contact them today via phone at (561) 233-1759 or email at MasterGardener@pbcgov.org to secure a spot in the 2024 Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program.